The UK appears to be booming. You can see it in the official data, but it’s just as obvious in the anecdotal that there don’t appear to be enough staff to keep up with demand. This week alone The Observer wrote on a restaurant in St Albans short of 20 of its normal number of employees (55); The Sunday Times featured a brave entrepreneur setting up a new chain (Tapas Revolution) and struggling to find the 25 chefs and waiting staff he needs; The Times said that in Devon “millionaire hotelier” Giles Fuchs is washing his own dishes; and The Daily Telegraph noted that Le Gavroche in Mayfair is to suspend lunch service due to staff shortages. The Sunday Times sent two young people on a quest to see how many firm job offers they could get in 24 hours. One got nine; the other six. Not bad.