Hi again! Here is the other layout I taught how to make at my virtual class with Scrappin' in the City featuring a paper folding technique and my Wonders collection!. I started by cutting apart all of the patterned squares from Paper 20. Then I spent some time folding opposite corners of all the squares together to the middle for a fun paper folding design. For the background, I used the sky blue B-side of Paper 11 and adhered the folded squares in a rainbow order. Might be easiest to watch the process in the virtual class :)