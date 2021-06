After a period of relative calm this year in the UK, Covid-19 cases surged again in the last two weeks of May, possibly related to the spread of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of the virus. This variant, which originated in India, is spreading rapidly and is the most dominant variant in some regions of the UK. The variant is 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), which had previously been the dominant variant in the country. This surge in cases has not yet increased hospitalisations and deaths, but this could change if the spike in cases is not controlled quickly. The UK’s strategy of fully reopening the country on 21 June would not be viable if hospitalisation and death rates start to rise.