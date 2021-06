Austria are England’s first opponents as they aim for glory this summer - though the intention here will be to assess squad options and build fitness, rather than go all-out for victory for Gareth Southgate.The Three Lions boss named his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, though several of those players are still unavailable after their end-of-season exploits and Jesse Lingard, omitted from the squad, is set to feature in Wednesday’s friendly.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and action as England play Austria ahead of Euro 2020There’s also a question over which right-back will feature in each friendly, with...