Watch some of the best goals scored by Lyon during the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. The 2020-21 Ligue 1 season is now over and Lyon ended the campaign in 4th. Lyon got 76 points and won 22 games out of a possible 38. They scored 81 goals and conceded 43 in the French League. Their fourth placed finish means they will play in the Europa League group stage next season. Lyon also made the quarter-finals of the French Cup this term before they were beaten 0-2 by Monaco.