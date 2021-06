If you've driven along I-84 through Waterbury recently, you've seen the progress that's rapidly being made on the massive I-84/Rt. 8-Mixmaster rehabilitation project. The project's focus over the month of June 2021 is going to require an overnight closure and detour of I-84 Eastbound, starting at Exit 20 in Waterbury, between the hours of 11PM and 5AM, from June 1, 2021 right through July 1, 2021. With the volume of traffic going way up lately, there might be some delays, and if you've never gone through the detour, it may be confusing, so I took a few photos from Google street view to guide you through the I-84 Eastbound/Rt. 8 detour.