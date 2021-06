If you often feel queasy or lose your appetite as you feel a migraine attack coming on, it may (or may not) give you some comfort to know that you’re in good company. A telephone survey of 500 people published in Headache journal found that a whopping 90 percent of people with migraine reported experiencing nausea, and nearly one-third of those people experienced it with every attack. Almost 70 percent of people had vomiting as part of their migraine attack, with one in three vomiting during nearly every attack.