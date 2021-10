EL SERENO (CBSLA) – Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department have extinguished the fire at a one-story commercial building at 4900 E. Alhambra Ave., in the El Sereno area. (credit: CBSLA) LAFD declared the fire a major-emergency so they could get more resources on scene and to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes. Black smoke could be seen for miles, billowing from what firefighters said was a vacant building. The structure was the former home of the Derby Dolls roller derby group. One firefighter suffered a minor injury to the shoulder and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO