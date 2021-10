EasyJet has seen a jump in the number of passengers flying as lockdown restrictions eased but UK international travel continued to struggle, the company said.Bosses at the airline said capacity is now expected to be up to 70% of 2019 levels over the winter months and 100,000 new seats have been added for travellers looking for some winter sun.The plan to increase services comes as the company saw a marked shift in passenger numbers over the summer months, with capacity in the past three months hitting 58% of 2019 levels.This compared with just 17% of pre-pandemic levels in the three...

