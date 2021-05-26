Cancel
Memphis, TN

MPD offering $20K reward for information in 2015 murder of Army sergeant

By Shyra Sherfield
wmcactionnews5.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis law enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding the murder of a U.S. Army sergeant back in 2015. Memphis Police Department says Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot and killed while leaving Beale Street on Sunday, May 24, 2015. He and his fiancé were walking when Wilhite began arguing with two males who approached them in a vehicle, according to MPD.

www.wmcactionnews5.com
