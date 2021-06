The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted student life in ways that few could have anticipated since the College of William and Mary first converted to a virtual format over a year ago. Like all student and community groups, campus religious organizations have been challenged by the new circumstances of the pandemic. The Flat Hat reached out to every campus ministry listed on the College’s directory to ask how their organization is continuing its work in the age of COVID-19. Of the 15 organizations listed, five responded by the time of publication: the Canterbury Association of The Episcopal Church, the Christian Science Organization, Hillel, the Lutheran Student Association and Ukirk Presbyterian Church USA.