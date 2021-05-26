Cancel
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Cut Liquor Sale Hours But Keep Cocktails To-Go

By Becky Vevea
Chicago Public Radio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing a set of sweeping changes to city laws governing businesses and workers, including a permanent liquor store sales curfew. Many of the reforms under what the mayor is calling the “Chi Biz Strong Initiative” were first implemented as temporary measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as limited hours for liquor sales and a cap on the fees charged by third-party food delivery apps.

