Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Many of These Fads from the ’80s Do You Remember?

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
K102.5
K102.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big hair, ripped jeans and mullets ruled the '80s. How many of these, like, trends do you totally remember? Gag me with a spoon on One Hit Wonder Wednesday. Every decade has its fads that come from nowhere (and we're often happy to see them go). In the '80s, it was shoulder pads, leg warmers, the Walkman, home video games. hair metal, the Rubik's Cube and Swatch watch. Some of these trends even became hit records. Tonight on the Night Shift, listen for these one hit wonders that were over as fast as the trend they immortalized in song.

k1025.com
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
755
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Frank Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump Rope#Big Hair#Video Games#Walkman#Buckner Garcia#Valley Girl#The Academy Awards#E U#Dutch#The Night Shift#Eu Glenn Close#Song#Hair Metal#Jeans#Leg Warmers#Home Video#Shoulder Pads#Game#Happy#Power Pellets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Do You Remember The Rolling Stones’ Crazy Track About An Underage Girl?

Do you remember the Stones’ song “Stray Cat Blues?” It was back in the sexually liberated boom of the 1960s, and the lyrics of the song really didn’t cause any heads to be scratched… at least until now. The lyrics go: “I can see that you’re fifteen years old / No I don’t want your ID / You look so restless and you’re so far from home / But it’s no hanging matter / It’s no capital crime.”
Designers & Collectionsdisneyfoodblog.com

How Many OBSCURE Characters Do YOU Know From This Disney Collection?!

We love a shiny new Disney Dooney and Bourke Collection!. These designer bags are typically very eye-catching and often inspired by some of our favorite characters and films. We’ve seen everything from a Tinker Bell collection to bags inspired by very RARE characters. Well, the upcoming collection might just feature the most obscure Disney characters yet… .
TV & Videosmetv.com

How well do you know Miss Kitty Russell from Gunsmoke?

10 out of 10. And I feel Plum Proudsome with my results! I have always felt that the jury was still out on that young Thad was actually her own son. At the end of that episode she told Matt that she had something to talk to him about and he basically already knew that she had to shoot Tucker in self defense so it couldn't be that.
Moviesallears.net

How Many of These Obscure Disney Films Have You Seen?

Disney has made countless classic films over the years that are loved by just about everybody. But there are also a bunch of obscure movies that you may never have heard about!. Whether this is the first time you’re hearing about them or you haven’t thought about watching them in...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
K102.5

American Rock Festival: Where Are They Now?

Seven of rock's biggest bands played Kalamazoo in 1984. Six of them are still rockin' today. We check in 35+ years later on the American Rock Festival lineup. On May 27, 1984, the American Rock Festival put Ratt, Accept, Night Ranger, Motley Crue, Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne and Triumph on the same stage for one night only that lasted all day. Those of us who were there will never forget. But what about the bands? How many of those have been forgotten since the hairbands ruled MTV and the world in the '80s? Where are they now?
TV ShowsThe Tab

Quiz: After 20 seasons, how much of Keeping Up With The Kardashians do you remember?

20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is about come to an end but before it finishes you need to test your knowledge of the iconic show with our trivia quiz. Last summer Kim and co announced the end of the show signalling the end of an era in reality TV. Keeping Up With The Kardashians has made the family into what it is today – mega famous celebs with millions of Instagram followers.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

Paul McCartney Gets Richer Because Others Sold Their Catalogs

The trend of veteran musicians selling their publishing rights has led to an increase in wealth for those who haven’t, The Sunday Times concluded in its annual "Rich List." Previewed before the official publication tomorrow (May 23), the British newspaper listed Paul McCartney as the richest musician in the U.K., with an increase in wealth of £20 million ($28.3 million) to £820 million ($1,160 million). Artists including U2, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and others were given a similar markup. The list of richest British rockers is available below.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Earlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.
CelebritiesPosted by
K102.5

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

Moon, June, Spoon: Musicians with June Birthdays

From classic rock to Broadway, these idols, hitmakers and stars of music were born in the month of June. If your birthday is in June, you may share it with a bona fide music legend, a Beatle, a woman who is so unusual, or an '80s star who wants to celebrate all night long. Take a look at these musicians who mark birthdays in June.
Home & GardenPosted by
K102.5

Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dragon Ball Z And 5 Other Classic Anime From The '80s And '90s And How To Watch Them

I love anime! Like most people, I got into it when I was younger and I've been watching it ever since. Yes, I do indeed love the new stuff like Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan. But if you were to ask me if I’d rather watch Eren Yaeger take over the world, or Goku from Dragon Ball Z fame become a Super Saiyan, then I’m going to pick the latter a million, bajillion times over the former since I loooove ‘80s and ‘90s anime.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

U2 at the Silverdome: Even Better Than the Real Thing [Video]

The Popmart tour took U2 around the world, but those who were in Detroit on Halloween of 1997 will always remember the show on Larry Mullen Jr.'s birthday. Many of rock's legendary acts played the Pontiac Silverdome over its lifetime. The Who opened the venue on December 6, 1975. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band would play for the first of many times in '76. Led Zeppelin and Peter Frampton played in 1977 at the height of their careers, with the Rolling Stones, KISS, Pink Floyd, and Bruce Springsteen all playing at least one night at the 'Dome. Monsters of Rock was huge in 1988 with Van Halen, Metallica, Scorpions, Dokken and Kingdom Come and when it was time to ring in the new year, it was time for Whiplash Bash and the Motor City Madman Ted Nugent at the Silverdome.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

Duran Duran Believe Andy Taylor Was Key to U.S. Success

The members of Duran Duran believe former guitarist Andy Taylor was the key to their U.S. success. He left amicably in 2006, long after their ‘80s heyday, but in a new interview with The Guardian, his former bandmates cited his interest in heavier music as the catalyst for achieving radio airplay across the States, which few other British new wave groups managed.
MoviesPosted by
K102.5

Cher Reveals Official Biopic Is Under Production

Cher marked her 75th birthday by revealing that an official movie about her life and career is now under production. The award-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a tweet that the biopic will be written by Eric Roth, known for authoring Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and many other movies.
Video GamesCanton Daily Ledger

Recalling ‘Pac-Man,’ a fine fad from simpler, innocent times

Eleven years ago this week, the Festival of Games in the Netherlands presented a Guinness World Records honor to Toru Iwatani for having the world’s highest number of “coin-operated arcade machines.” The number was then 293,822, and it was “Pac-Man.”. The best-selling and highest-grossing arcade game of all time, “Pac-Man”...