Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'It's That Little-Man Syndrome': How Trae Young Became the NBA's Newest Villain

By Jason Dumas
Bleacher Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Young's phone rang around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning in New York City. It was his son, Trae. "Dad, did you see this?" Trae was referring to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's proclamation that Trae should stop hunting for fouls and "play the game the right way." It was the latest example of vitriol Trae had received since he lit up the Knicks for 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in his playoff debut in a vintage MSG atmosphere.

bleacherreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tremont Waters
Person
Trae Young
Person
Andre Miller
Person
Jaylen Hands
Person
Baron Davis
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Mike Bibby
Person
Lon Kruger
Person
Rodney Perry
Person
Trevon Duval
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Playoff Games#Kansas Basketball#Msg#Bleacher Report#The New Orleans Hornets#Texas Tech#Aau#Nike#Mokan Elite#Espn#Chesapeake Energy Arena#Ford Center#Little Man Syndrome#Vitriol Trae#Nba Scouts#Man#Supervillain Mode#Dudes#Playoff Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks deliver on playoff proclamation after long journey

On March 2, 2020, the Atlanta Hawks suffered one of their worst losses of the year, losing by 39 points to the Memphis Grizzlies. Two days later, then-Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce held a team meeting, in which he said the Hawks would be a playoff team the next season. From...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic Grades: Atlanta Hawks 116, Orlando Magic 93

The trouble for the Orlando Magic started in the first quarter. Nobody seemed to realize it then though. The Magic were scrappy to keep the game close and at least within nominal striking distance. But the early moments of the game felt like a massive feeling out. Orlando was willing to get nasty defensively with Cole Anthony poking the ball away from Trae Young.
NBAdarnews.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks carve up Magic in home win as regular season nears conclusion

After a comeback victory on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks returned to action on Thursday night in a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena where the Hawks took care of business with a 116-93 victory. The context of this game lies in where...
NBANBA

Trae and Bogdan Pushed Each Other Into the Playoff Picture

Story by KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) It feels like everyone knows that Trae Young has terrific offensive synergy with his big men, a notion evidenced by the fact that he shows up in two of the top six player-to-player assist combinations this season: 136 assists to John Collins and 130 more to Clint Capela. But it may be his newly developed chemistry with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic that determines how far the Hawks go this season.
NBAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta Hawks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2017

The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired. Nate McMillan took...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Trae Young honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2020-21 regular season with a flourish, winning their final four games. That extended the team’s home winning streak to eleven — the longest active home winning streak in the NBA — and, in the process, secured a Southeast Division title and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. Credit for the strong finish can and should be attributed to many individuals, but Atlanta’s franchise centerpiece was honored with a league-wide award on Monday afternoon.
NBANBA

Damian Lillard, Trae Young named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21. Check out highlights from their past week of action. Damian Lillard. > Complete Box Scores. Trae Young. > Complete Box Scores.
NBAnumberfire.com

Trae Young (toe) available for Atlanta on Sunday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is available to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Young was listed probable, so this doesn't come as a surprise. He'll be out there to close out the regular season with a playoff spot already clinched. Tony Snell, who was listed probable with an Achilles ailment, is also available.