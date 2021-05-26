Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#A Time Traveling#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthemoviebox.net

The Tomorrow War — Official Final Trailer

The official final trailer has been released for "The Tomorrow War," the new epic alien-invasion thriller for Amazon, starring Chris Pratt. The film is a high-concept science-fiction action film in which Pratt stars as an ordinary high school teacher and family man who becomes a recruited soldier for a futuristic war against monstrous aliens.
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Almost Gives Away ‘The Tomorrow War’ Secrets in Set Tour Video

Chris Pratt stars in a hilarious new video showing the set for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War. In the clip, Pratt shows off the part of the set that is mostly comprised of green screens and a giant fan. Pratt then meets up with co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who he tries to convince they should give away all the secrets of the movie. Finally, the clip shows a practical set made to look like a futuristic Miami, before he rolls away on a scooter with Sam Richardson.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Chris Pratt Is Using His Mother To Promote Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt became the conductor of The Tomorrow War promo train. At times, the actor has appeared to be more hyped about the film than moviegoers. With the sci-fi film’s release date only weeks away, the Jurassic World: Dominion star’s promo run has gone into overdrive with a family twist. Pratt shared a funny endorsement using his mother to promote Amazon’s The Tomorrow War.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Reveals New Poster, Shares Special Trailer Details

Chris Pratt will be next seen in "The Tomorrow War" "Jurassic World: Dominion" will release in June next year. Chris Pratt has revealed that a five-minute extended preview for the sci-fi action movie "Jurassic World: Dominion" will be shown during "Fast & Furious 9" screenings at IMAX theaters. The ninth chapter of the "Fast & Furious" saga will release on June 25.
Comicsramascreen.com

THE TOMORROW WAR Final Trailer Arrives Tomorrow Morning!

Stay tuned tomorrow at 6:00am PT / 9:00am ET for the Final Trailer of THE TOMORROW WAR. Amazon Studios will exclusively release THE TOMORROW WAR globally on Prime Video July 2nd, 2021. Directed by Chris McKay. Written by Zach Dean. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly,...
Movies/Film

‘The Tomorrow War’ Star Betty Gilpin Was Happy to Wear Comfy Sweaters While Chris Pratt Injured Himself Doing Action Scenes [Interview]

There’s an elephant in the room when you talk to Betty Gilpin about her role in The Tomorrow War. Even though the star of GLOW and The Hunt brings humor and charm to her role as the wife of Chris Pratt’s former solider who is recruited to travel through time to fight aliens in an apocalyptic future, she’s still playing…you know, the wife who stays home and doesn’t get to fight the aliens.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans By Posting A Photo With Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth re-ignited the long-running “Battle of the Chrises” when he posted a celebratory 40th birthday picture for fellow Avengers actor Chris Evans. The Thor star’s Instagram tribute to Captain America was a little off, considering that another Chris was pictured next to Hemsworth — Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Interview: Chris Pratt And Edwin Hodge On Amazon’s Summer Blockbuster

Chris Pratt has more experience fighting aliens than most. Whether it’s as Star-Lord in any of the Marvel films, or voicing Emmet in The Lego Movie, stopping extraterrestrial invasion is just sort of his thing. The Tomorrow War is Amazon Studios’ biggest blockbuster of the season, and personally, it ain’t a blockbuster if it doesn’t have somebody saving the world from an extinction-level event, and who better to call when the world needs saving than Pratt?
MoviesA.V. Club

Judging by The Tomorrow War trailer, this is why J.K. Simmons got so ripped

Way back in 2016, photos of J.K. Simmons, with veins exploding from his biceps, working a pair of dumbbells sent the Internet into a tailspin. Fainting couches across the nation were littered with people suffering from a major touch of the vapors. Many assumed, understandably, that the workout regiment was in preparation for Justice League, a movie in which we never see Simmons pecks, delts, or tris. Covered head-to-toe in drab office wear as Commissioner Gordon, audiences rebelled against the film, leading to poor reviews, underwhelming box office, the Snyder Cut, etc.—or, at least, that’s how I remember it.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Tomorrow War’ Drops Last Trailer Before July Premiere

Chris Pratt has seen tomorrow–and it’s full of monstrous aliens. The action star has been through plenty already–dinosaurs in Jurassic World and otherworldly threats in Guardians of the Galaxy–but the creatures he’s up against in The Tomorrow War are something else altogether. The final trailer for the horror/sf flick, courtesy of syfy.com, is on this page. Take a look for yourself.