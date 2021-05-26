D&D: Curses In Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft
Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft aims to make curses more than just a minor annoyance. See how curses bloom within the Mists of Ravenloft. What does it mean to be cursed? Depending on what parts of the internet you’re lurking on, it’s got something to do with low quality jpegs, but Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft wants to explore curses in D&D. Which is an interesting subject to tackle, considering they have a spell that lets you bestow a curse on someone, called, fittingly enough, bestow curse.www.belloflostsouls.net