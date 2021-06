As crazy as it may seem, redemption doesn’t seem to be a concern when you have the two-year-old champion in your barn. For trainer Brad Cox, that’s precisely what he was looking for from the Belmont. His prized pupil validated what he knew before and after the Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality got to run his race and posted a very hard-fought, 1 1/4 length victory over Hot Rod Charlie that took the entire stretch at Belmont Park to settle.