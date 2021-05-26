Cancel
Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

By A.D. Amorosi
GreenwichTime
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. music festivals spring back to life this summer, Jay-Z’s curated two-day festival will return to Philadelphia for its tenth edition this coming Labor Day weekend, Saturday Sept. 4 and Sunday Sept. 5. Early bird tickets can be purchased here with packages and artists’ line-ups for Made in America’s hip-hop and EDM-heavy multiple stages to be announced shortly.

www.greenwichtime.com
Related
EntertainmentVulture

Canadian to Headline Made in America Festival

Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia, his weed from California, and his headlining sets in Philadelphia. The Canadian pop star is set to perform one of his first live sets since releasing his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice, at Made in America, the festival put on by Jay-Z, which takes Philly on September 4 and 5. To balance out the lineup, American rapper Lil Baby will also headline, making the festival the latest in a slew of his summer and fall appearances that also includes Rolling Loud Miami and Bonnaroo, the latter of which takes place on Labor Day weekend. The lineup also includes many of pop and hip-hop’s biggest and brightest: Megan Thee Stallion (also performing ’Roo double duty), Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda (in one of his first performances after his prison release), Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee have also been announced to perform.
Festivalhip-hopvibe.com

Made In America Festival Announces Lineups For Its Fall Return; Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More Set To Perform

Festivals and concerts in general, are back in full swing in the United States. The festivals are starting their returns this summer, with Rolling Loud being the first major one to do so. Now, another epic festival will be launching its 2021 comeback as well. This is Jay Z’s Made In America, which is having their 10 anniversary festival.
Bell Buckle, TNwtxl.com

Small towns in America celebrate the return of the community festivals

Festivals put many of America’s small towns on the map and are irreplaceable for Main streets across the U.S. While they bring memories and an economic boost, 2020 took away nearly all of America’s small-town festivals. As we enter summer 2021, we take a look at why American festivals are as much fun as they are a key role in the economy.
CelebrationsWBAL Radio

Father's Day gifts nationwide being 'Made in America'

(NEW YORK) -- Across the country, companies are using locally sourced, U.S.-based materials to make the perfect gift for dad this Father's Day. Leatherman Tools in Portland, Oregon, makes multi-tools that can cut, slice and saw. Founded in 1983, co-founder Tim Leatherman still works on the factory floor and is determined to keep the jobs in his hometown.
