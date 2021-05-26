Farmed oysters surpass wild harvest for first time

Apalachicola, the old city on the “Forgotten Coast” that produces fresh wild oysters — not farmed — is not that far off, which makes our region the premiere destination for all things having to do with bivalves. Locals and tourists alike can’t get enough of ice-cold oysters, and on the Gulf Coast they are a savored delight. Some folks may even be reminded of the famed food writer M.F.K. Fisher’s book, “Consider the Oyster.” Definitely one you should pack in your beach bag, it begins with Fisher paying tribute to the most enigmatic of foods as she writes an entertaining synopsis of the life cycle of an oyster, calling it “dreadful but exciting.”