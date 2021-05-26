Farmed oysters surpass wild harvest for first time
New research shows that wild harvests have declined and cultivated oysters now represent over half of the total economic impact of shellfish in the state. The shellfish industry provides more than $27 million in economic impact and 532 jobs in North Carolina. Until 2016, the state shellfish industry’s economic impact primarily came from the harvest of wild oysters and clams. New research shows that as of 2019, farmed oysters contributed more than $14 million to state gross domestic product and 271 jobs.islandfreepress.org