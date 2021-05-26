Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Domestic Sawmill Output Not Keeping Up with Construction

By Robert Dietz
eyeonhousing.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic climb for lumber prices, combined with delays and higher costs for other building materials, is a significant limiting factor for home building in 2021. Despite a historically low level of overall housing inventory and solid demand due to low mortgage interest rates and demographics, new construction has been unable to add additional needed supply to the market, resulting in unsustainable gains for home prices.

eyeonhousing.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Construction Industry#Economic Output#Construction Materials#Home Construction#Production Costs#Sawmill Output#Sawmill Employment#Domestic Production#Construction Workforce#Lumber Production#Lumber Costs#Lumber Prices#Supply#Sawmills#Softwood Lumber#Inventory#Solid Demand#Economic Data#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Construction
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

U.S. wholesale inventories rise solidly; supply constraints loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in April as businesses replenished stocks to meet pent-up demand, but supply constraints could make it harder to maintain the current pace of inventory rebuilding. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories rose 0.8% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers...
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

New Home Construction Up In Kansas

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest economic stories has been the red-hot residential real estate market. Housing inventory is at all-time lows, but there is strong demand nearly everywhere. When housing supply is low and demand is high, residential construction inevitably picks up as...
Green Bay, WI94.3 Jack FM

Outdoor Retailers Struggle to Keep Up with Demand

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The pandemic may have negatively impacted many businesses, but the outdoor industry certainly was not one of them. People who sell outdoor equipment like bikes and kayaks can barely keep them on the shelves. David Zeller is the co-owner of Zellers Ski and Sports, and...
Constructionnwaonline.com

April construction spending up 0.2%

WASHINGTON -- U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction. The April increase followed a much stronger 1% gain in March which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2% advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion in April, 9.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Chemung, NYNewsChannel 36

Simplifying and Speeding Up Construction Projects

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) — If a building has more than one floor, you'll need to take the stairs or an elevator to get from one room to the next. Vulcraft is manufacturing something to make the construction of stairs or elevators easier. Redicor is a factory-built, ready-to-set module that stacks...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Missoula to adjust fees to speed up home construction

Missoula is looking to increase fees prior to new construction to decrease turnaround time in the review process. The proposed fee, a 15% increase on developmental and engineering review, would be used to hire five new full-time employees at an annual cost of around $358,000. It would make things such...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Keeping up with the manufacturing industry — At Your Doorstep

In this episode of At Your Doorstep, host Kaylee Nix looks into what manufacturers need to be doing to keep up with consumer demands. Nix brings on Dusty Dean, a Modern Shipper contributor and CEO of BITCADET, who explains how the adoption of technology is a crucial first step for any manufacturer. He says there is a distinct dichotomy between the companies that are looking forward and those that are still stuck in the old ways, whether that be with back-office tech or customer-facing operations.
BusinessWenatchee World

Reopening U.S. economy fuels inflation, labor market recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in May, leading to the biggest annual increase in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services, while a global semiconductor shortage drove up prices for used motor vehicles. The pandemic’s easing grip on the economy was also...
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Supply chains face difficulty in keeping up with demands

Retail supply chains are working overtime to keep up as consumers return to normal shopping patterns amid increased vaccination rates. Retail supply chains are working overtime to keep up as consumers return to normal shopping patterns amid increased vaccination rates. “There’s no shortage of demand from consumers, but there continue...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Construction crews keep cool mindsets while working in triple-digit heat

FARGO — Construction crews worked on the ground and up above Friday, June 4, as they tried to make progress on their projects in over 100-degree heat. "In the afternoon, a lot of (workers) are dragging," said Rick Blilie, a superintendent with Roers Construction. "They're just trying to make it through the day, because it gets hot."
Industryoffshore-mag.com

DeepOcean keeps Solstad vessel for North Sea construction programs

SKUDENESHAVN, Norway – Solstad Offshore has secured a new contract from DeepOcean for the construction support vessel Normand Ocean. The vessel, which has worked for DeepOcean since 2014, will support IMR and light construction projects in the North Sea. The new award, which runs through the end of 2023, could...
Industryhbsdealer.com

Interfor buying four GP sawmills

The operations have a combined annual lumber production capacity of 720 million board feet. Candian lumber producer Interfor reported that it has reached an agreement with Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC and GP Wood Products LLC to acquire four of its sawmill operations. The mills are located in Bay Springs, Miss.;...
Constructionstlouiscnr.com

Construction employment falls in May; hourly earnings premium, hires decline in April; openings soar

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,423,000 in May, a drop of 20,000 from April and the third decline in the past four months, according to AGC’s analysis [ https://AGCA.informz.net/AGCA/data/images/Employment table_May_PDF.pdf ] of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted [ https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm ] on Friday The May total was 225,000 (-2.9%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The gap widened between residential and nonresidential employment gains. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and residential specialty trade contractors, edged up by 1,900 in May, putting the total 35,000 (1.2%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—shrank by 21,800 in May and was 260,000 (-5.6%) below the February 2020 level. A total of 642,000 former construction workers were unemployed in May, a sharp decline from May 2020 but the second-highest May level since 2014. The industry’s unemployment rate in May was 6.7%, compared to 12.7% in May 2020.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

EIA: Energy Consumption Rises as Recovery Continues

The price of crude oil continued to rise this week surpassing $70 as the economies of the world break out of a recession created by Covid-19. Although some uncertainty remains concerning global economic recovery, the U.S. economy will rise throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the Department of Energy.
Relationshipskurv.com

Wedding Boom Is On In The US As Vendors Scramble To Keep Up

(AP) — Couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar in a vaccination-era wedding boom that has venues and vendors in high demand. With restrictions on large gatherings loosening, wedding planners and others who make the magic happen said they’ve started pushing bookings into late 2022 and early 2023. The boom is on in bridal and bridesmaids dresses, too. David’s Bridal, which has 282 stores in the U.S., has 300,000 dresses in stock due partly to the wedding drought of 2020. Contributing to the rush are couples who went ahead and got hitched during stricter pandemic times with few guests and now want to celebrate with larger groups. They’re competing for services with those who always intended to marry this year.
Economyactionforex.com

UK PMI construction rose to 64.2, another month of rapid output growth

UK PMI Construction rose to 64.2 in May, up from April’s 61.6, above expectation of 62.3. The data signaled the strongest rate of output growth for just under seven years. Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “UK construction companies reported another month of rapid output growth amid a surge in residential work and the fastest rise in commercial building since August 2007. Total new orders increased at the strongest rate since the survey began more than two decades ago, but supply chains once again struggled to keep pace with the rebound in demand.”
IndustryNWI.com

Steel output up 9.5% this year, more than 50% over same time in 2020

Great Lakes steel production rose by 14,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills exceeded 80% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. National steel output is up 9.5% so far this year and more than 50% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.