Construction Halting on Major Highways for Holiday Weekend

 28 days ago

As the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot more travelers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA is estimating a 60 percent increase in traffic compared to a year ago. With that in mind, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be...

#Distracted Driving#Time Travel#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Traffic Accident#Aaa#The Highway Patrol#Ncdot
Olathe, KSMiami Herald

Bridge construction halted when debris chunks fall on road

Construction of the 119th Street bridge in Olathe is on hold after drivers reported debris — one described it as “baseball size” — fell onto Interstate 35. The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that dozens of people took to social media to say they saw concrete and other debris falling onto the highway as they passed under bridge that closed June 1 for demolition.
Incline Village, NVTahoe Daily Tribune

Construction on Mt. Rose Highway moving toward Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Construction is averaging 1 mile per week on Mount Rose Highway and businesses and residents off State Route 431 can expect to see activity in the next couple of weeks, officials announced Friday. The Nevada Department of Transportation said the work zone is expected to reach...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Speed Cameras Coming To Highway Construction Zones

Speed camera enforcement is on its way to work zones throughout the state. The state Assembly has passed A.485, which creates a demonstration program for the use of speed cameras in work zones. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, voted against the legislation, saying it doesn’t provide due process for the owners of vehicles who may not have been driving when a ticket was issued and because past demonstration programs for traffic enforcement cameras haven’t always worked as advertised. He also said the legislation isn’t clear about when the cameras will actually be on.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

South Greeley Highway bridge construction expected to finish by mid-July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve recently driven on South Greeley Highway near the Interstate-80 ramps, you have probably noticed the construction. The work going on is a part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s “District One Bridge Rehabilitation Project.” WYDOT Resident Engineer, Wayne Shenefelt, said this is one of five structures that are being worked on for the project.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Stretch of State Street in Bangor will close this weekend for construction

A stretch of a major road on Bangor’s east side will close for the weekend as crews replace a culvert and rebuild a 60-foot stretch of roadway. A portion of State Street by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will close as crews replace a concrete box culvert, reroute a sewer main and rebuild the road between Summit Avenue and Cascade Park.
Grants Pass, ORgrantspassoregon.gov

Major Construction on Redwood Hwy

GRANTS PASS – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced construction will begin Monday, June 14, on a $5 million project to upgrade Redwood Highway between Oregon 99 and the Applegate River. Drivers should anticipate a detour, minor delays and reduced work zone speed limits during the project work.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Highway 59 Construction Project Nearing Completion

(Atlantic) Iowa Department of Transportation District 4 Planner Scott Suhr says the construction project on Highway 59 between Hancock and Oakland is nearly complete. Crews are replacing the bridge with a culvert. Motorists have been detoured around the work zone on County Roads G-30, M-47, Highway 6, and Highway 59.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Route 152 to Close Next Weekend for Bridge Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) is scheduled to close between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, from 7:00 PM Friday, June 25, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 28, for bridge construction under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA’s Regional Rail Line, states the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Interstate 210 construction set to cause traffic delays this weekend

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed. All lanes of westbound I-210 are set to be fully closed between Interstate 5 and Roxford Street in Sylmar, just south of Santa Clarita, from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for a paving operation, according to Caltrans.
Trafficthebharatexpressnews.com

A section of the Thika highway will be closed on weekends

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced on June 18, 2021 the temporary closure of the main carriageway along Thika Road at the Gacharage Bridge. A KeNHA statement said the causeway will be closed on Sunday, June 21, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The purpose of the closure is...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol to participate in “Operation CARE” on July Fourth holiday weekend

The July Fourth weekend is a great opportunity to enjoy one of Missouri’s national parks, recreational opportunities, lakes, and rivers, or a backyard barbecue. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds Missouri’s travelers to make smart choices for a safe July Fourth holiday. Safety should be at the top of the list when planning how you’ll celebrate our nation’s freedoms. No matter how you decide to spend the long weekend, your smartest choice is to follow all Missouri traffic and boating laws.
Trafficbasinnow.com

Update to US-40 Starvation Bridge Project

UDOT has provided an update on the Starvation Bridge project on Highway 40. Crews are finishing up the outside wall on the south side of the bridge and will be transitioning to the north. Be prepared for some new traffic patterns as the crews make the shift. The temporary traffic signals will remain in use. Work activities will be going 24 hours a day to expedite the construction. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Normal construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday, day and night, and Friday 7am to noon. Note that construction activity is weather and equipment-dependent, and subject to change. Be mindful of safety by slowing down, being prepared to stop for the temporary traffic signals, and obey the 45 miles per hour speed limit.
Mccall, IDKIVI-TV

Travel advisory in effect for Highway 55 to McCall this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic alert if you are heading to McCall this weekend. The Idaho Transportation Department is expecting a lot of travelers on Highway 55. Summer events are happening all this weekend in Valley and Boise counties, and with the newly announced Juneteenth holiday and Father's Day on Sunday, ITD says they'll likely see a high number of vehicles between Horseshoe Bend and McCall.
York, NEYork News-Times

Major construction project proposed to include York’s interchange

YORK – “I actually laughed out loud when I read it,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said of details he recently received regarding a proposed major construction project that would include work and closures at York’s I-80 interchange. “The way I read it is that the westbound exit would be closed for a period of time, so motorists going to York would have to go on to the Bradshaw exit and then turn around and come back to York, using the eastbound exit to cross the bridge to get into town. Can you imagine? I basically laughed when I read the document for this NH-80-7(168) York-Waco Project. The good news is that it says it is still tentative.”