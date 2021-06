If you’ve somehow managed to miss DC outfit Origami Angel’s rise to the top of the DIY emo scene, you’ve got a lot to catch up on. Made up of guitarist and vocalist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty, the prolific two-piece has released an astounding seven projects in just five years. Each release has been infused with the perfect balance of blazing-fast tapping and twinkle riffs, thick and layered chugging breakdowns, and perfectly complementary accentuated drumming. What’s more is that the pair always finds time between releases to grow, evolve, and tear it up in brand-new and exciting ways.