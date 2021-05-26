Cancel
Food & Drinks

Dunkin’ heads into summer with new lemonade refreshers and berry-powdered doughnuts

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Dunkin’ has announced new menu items for the summer season. The new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Doughnuts and Munchkins are available beginning today for a limited time. The Lemonade Refresher is made with lemonade, fruit concentrate and B vitamins and come in three flavors - strawberry, peach and blueberry.

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

