Bomba Estereo: “Music is really connected with nature.”

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBomba Estereo’s Simón Mejía catches up with Kyle Meredith to dish on the details about the Colombian duo’s new LP, Deja. Mejía, along with musical partner Li Saumet, had began writing and planning the record in 2017 around the concept of the end of the world due to the environmental crisis and had gathered up friends from several different countries to compose and record the songs, which are broken into four parts that are all based on the four elements of nature. Mejía discusses his thoughts on musicians being more in tune with nature, writing about loneliness and depression, and the current Spanish wave of music on the US pop charts as he remembers when early on, they were encouraged to sing in English if they desired any crossover chances.

