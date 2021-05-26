The End of Summer Stereotypes: Conveying Summer Themes in 2021

Summer is one of the most refreshing and relaxing seasons of the year. It gives off a happy and playful vibe that could be difficult to reflect in web design. But this does not mean that it cannot be done! In these dog days of summer, designers are pulling out all the stops to grab the last licks of warm weather and beach vacations for their clients and viewers. As the temperatures rise in the coming months, designers are sure to collect vibrant ideas that can make any website come to life. Think about all those sun-bleached photos, multi-colored palm fronds, pastel color palettes, and water design elements everywhere to bring out the heat of the season.