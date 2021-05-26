The End of Summer Stereotypes: Conveying Summer Themes in 2021
Bored of sunset backgrounds and palm tree overlays? There are plenty of ways to convey summer without resorting to overused stereotypes. For photographers, illustrators, designers, and marketers, creating summer-themed imagery doesn’t need to be limited to exotic holidays and brightly-hued cocktails. This year, make your designs relevant and unique with imagery themed on backyard vacations, body and mind positivity, or sustainable summer activities. These contemporary summer themes will help you step away from the clichés and keep ahead of the trend curve.www.shutterstock.com