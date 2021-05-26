Cancel
Median Age of Construction Workforce

By Na Zhao
eyeonhousing.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAHB analysis of the most recent 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) data reveals that the median age of construction workers is 41, the same as a typical worker in the national labor force. While the residential construction has been adding jobs during the pandemic, access to skilled labor is still a business challenge in 2021.

eyeonhousing.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
