Buffalo, NY

Donate blood with ConnectLife this weekend for a chance to win Blue Jays tickets

By Anthony Reyes
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0md0gi_0aBzi7Tf00

If you're looking to attend a Toronto Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, this could be your chance.

ConnectLife says the local and national blood supply remains at a critically low level and an incentive is being offered to encourage people to donate.

All presenting blood donors at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center from Friday to Monday will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the June 16 game between the Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

According to ConnectLife statistics show during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day, referred to as “trauma season," emergency rooms and trauma centers are often at their busiest.

The neighborhood blood donation centers are at the following locations:

ConnectLife headquarters Donation Center
4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville

Southgate Plaza Donation Center
984 Union Road, West Seneca (near LA Fitness in the Southgate Plaza)

Tonawanda Donation Center
96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

You can make an appointment to donate by calling (716) 529-4270 or by visiting the ConnectLife website here.

