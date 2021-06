New strains will replace SARS-CoV-2 undoubtedly. And we didn’t even have time to protect ourselves from the old ones. We spend our whole lives getting vaccinated against certain diseases. And only when there is an outbreak of measles, we are told: “If you do not know whether you are vaccinated or not, take an antibody test or get vaccinated, the vaccination is well studied: it will not harm, even if you once did it.” Even doctors themselves regularly check the level of antibodies to hepatitis B-when they decrease, they are revaccinated. For other infections, no one recommends checking them: it is known about long-existing vaccines, who produce antibodies for them, who does not, who will have more of them, who will have less, it is known how their formation depends on gender and age.