Reeve Foundation provides free support [Video]

(BPT) - The weeks and months following a spinal cord injury or diagnosis of paralysis can be chaotic and confusing. Reeve Foundation Information Specialists are just a click away and are here to help you and your family navigate your way. They provide free individualized support, information, and referrals to people living with paralysis throughout their life span. Their goal is to help you to return to your community, and to a place of well-being, and to thrive there. Information Specialists help both those newly injured or newly diagnosed with paralysis as well as those who have been living with paralysis for many years.