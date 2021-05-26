DEDUCED RECKONING: Merrill Lynch abandons cold calling, seeks more diversity

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 280,076 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.