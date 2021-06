Tinashe's departure from the major labels has allowed her to deliver far more creatively fulfilling music in recent times. Though there are benefits to having the backing of the major label machine, Tinashe is doing just fine on her independent grind, especially since she can release music more frequently. This week, she returned with some sunny California vibes with her new single, "Pasadena" ft. Buddy. Needless to say, it was a necessary addition to this week's R&B Season playlist.