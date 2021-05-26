Cancel
America was built with pamphlets, not muskets

By Barbara Spindel, Correspondent
The Christian Science Monitor
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho wrote the Declaration of Independence? Thomas Jefferson is generally credited as its author, but Akhil Reed Amar believes there’s a better answer. “America did,” Amar argues in “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840.”. Amar’s fresh and fascinating history focuses on the explosion of impassioned discourse that...

Book World: How a decades-long conversation shaped the young United States

- - - Akhil Reed Amar's "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840" is the rarest of things - a constitutional romance. Amar, an eminent professor of law and political science at Yale, has great affection for his subject as a text that is worthy of loving engagement by scholars and the public at large. His 700-page narrative covers the "main constitutional episodes" that Americans faced as they revolted against Britain, created a Constitution and Bill of Rights, and built a new nation. Amar argues that the rebellious British subjects sparked a decades-long "constitutional conversation," which eventually drew in men such as John Adams, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Chief Justice John Marshall. His book appears at a time when the Constitution has been criticized for its suppression of the revolution's popular impulses, its undemocratic features such as the electoral college, its embeddedness in slavery and its deliberate exclusion of so many from its iconic invocation of "We the People." Amar's story is more celebratory, but the strength of his argument depends on whether his central metaphor of a conversation accurately captures what is at stake in this book.
The 1619 Project puts American history into context

It is with sorrow but not surprise that I read in Wednesday’s Daily Reflector that a Pitt County school board member introduced a resolution opposing the 1619 Project. The 1619 Project is neither insane nor Marxist, rather it attempts to place the impact of racism and slavery in a historical perspective. Without such an examination much of American history and culture makes little sense.
Raging America

Among certain segments of white America, the resistance is growing more desperate. Rage is indeed justified per Jeneé Osterheldt’s analysis of American history (“I, too, rage America,” Page A1, May 23). Such an analysis, as with The New York Times 1619 Project, may be a target for critique by prominent voices in white America. As our nation approaches the tipping point of being a country in which people of color are in the majority, the resistance is growing even more desperate and irrational among certain segments of the white population.
America the beautiful … or is it America the evil?

The American flag, the 50 stars on a field of navy and the 13 stripes of red and white, have long signified freedom. If the words we recited every day in elementary school are to be believed, the flag also stands for liberty and justice for all. Ironically there was...
captain america

The Statue of Liberty's "little sister" is leaving Paris for New York City ahead of Independence Day. A gift from France to America, it will first be displayed on Ellis Island and will then stay in Washington, DC, for 10 years. The Statue of Liberty's "little sister" is leaving Paris...
GOODBYE AMERICA?

Goodbye America! (originally posted 3/28/20 with one update) The Pied Piper of Hamelin is, whether true or not, instructive. The Pied Piper led the young and naive away from the security of their homes and families to who knows where? Today, the young in America have no recollection, and very little knowledge, if any, of their heritage. The Pilgrims and Puritans who came to America in the 1600’s were seeking religious liberty and opportunity to prosper and escape the feudal system of Europe as well as the tyrannical monarchies from which it was virtually impossible to elevate your economic and social status above that station to which you were born.
Ronald Egan elected to the American Philosophical Society

RONALD EGAN, the Confucius Institute Professorship in Sinology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, has been elected to the American Philosophical Society (APS), the oldest learned society in the United States. “I was thrilled by the news of course, particularly because it is an academic honor that stems from...
History reimagined

According to the author of this rendition of history, our nation was founded in August 1619 when slaves were brought to the Virginia Colony. It goes on to infer that the Revolutionary War was fought in order to preserve slavery. It debunks the founding fathers as a group of slave holders bent on promoting slavery.
The Six Political Eras In American History

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. American history isn’t a single linear story. There are periodic changes to the political order where political parties and affiliations are reordered. According to political scientists, there have been six different...
The Straus Scholars Visit Our Nation’s Capital

On Monday, May 31, 2021, 14 Straus Scholars from the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought embarked on a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., led by Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik (Straus Center director), Rabbi Dr. Stu Halpern (Straus senior program officer) and Sarah Wapner (Straus impact and recruitment officer).
Watch ‘The Titans That Built America’ Documentary Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Take a trip through history to learn how America was built in all-new 2021 special The Titans That Built America documentary miniseries on the History Channel. From planes to train, automobiles and skyscrapers will all be explored over the course of three consecutive nights in the latest “That Built” History Channel documentary series.
Patrick Buchanan: What Is America’s Cause in the World?

“Take away this pudding; it has no theme,” is a comment attributed to Winston Churchill, when a disappointing dessert was put in front of him. Writers have used Churchill’s remark to describe a foreign policy that lacks coherence or centrality of purpose. For most of our lifetimes, this has not...
Why the Left Has to Lie About American History

As the left vainly tries to deceive Americans into accepting the toxic reign of identity politics, they are forced time and again to contort American history and falsify heroic stories from our past because a truthful telling would reveal the mendacity of their narrative and the bankruptcy of their agenda. The forgotten tales of two Americans—both named James—are the perfect reminder of why.
America’s Dirty Secret: The Forced Breeding of Enslaved People for Profit

I’ve been writing about America’s slave breeding farms for years. Over time, I’ve not only gained additional knowledge but perspective. As in many investigations, the best way to understanding is to follow the money. At the same time, racism is a major factor in the treatment of enslaved people. It’s always been about the enrichment of others. The form of chattel slavery practiced in America was different and far more insidious than that practiced in most countries. Almost everywhere else, slavery was for a limited-term, and if not, the children of enslaved people were born free. In 1662, the Virginia House of Burgesses instituted a practice that soon became law throughout the colonies.
How Much Do You Know about the American Flag? Flag Day is June 14

WASHINGTON, DC, June 11 -- It is said that the flag of the United States was designed by Betsy Ross, a seamstress who lived in Philadelphia during the American Revolution. But, according to PBS, "some historians believe it was designed by New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson and sewn by Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross."
Is there an uncontroversial way to teach America’s racist history?

If you follow politics at all, you’ve likely encountered phrases and terms such as “critical race theory” or “anti-racism” recently. There’s a debate raging over the history and legacy of American racism and how to teach it in schools. The current iteration of this debate (and there have been many) stretches back to 2019, when the New York Times published the 1619 Project, but it evolved into a kind of moral panic in the post-Trump universe, in part because it’s great fodder for right-wing media.
Mysterious history of the US flag

When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, the colonists didn’t yet unite under a single flag. Instead, they fought mainly under unit or regimental flags, according to Marc Leepson, author of the book “Flag: An American Biography.”. One flag of the time featured a picture of a coiled rattlesnake...