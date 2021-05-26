The Handmaid’s Tale

[There are spoilers ahead for this week's Handmaid's Tale. If you haven't watched yet, come back to this post another time!]. The theme of this week's Handmaid's Tale seemed to be letting the bad guys absolutely have it. June was, of course, propelling most of this. She not only forced Emily to confront an old enemy, but she herself kept her streak of confrontation going by testifying at a hearing for Fred Waterford. It was extremely cathartic to watch June recount, in front of a judge, all the ways he terrorized her. But there seemed to be one major plot hole in Fred's legal strategy.