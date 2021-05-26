The Handmaid’s Tale
After 42 episodes, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finally gave fans the one thing they’ve always wanted: an escape from Gilead for June. After so many failed attempts, viewers were thrilled that the woman known first as Offred and then as Ofjoseph finally became free of the theocracy that kept her prisoner. But freedom was never going to be an easy walk in the park. June came out of Gilead as angry as she was inside it. And in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 8 promo, she’s taking that anger and using it for justice.www.elitedaily.com