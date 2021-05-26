Cancel
Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving says he hopes return to Boston won't include 'belligerence or racism' from fans

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics in free agency in 2019, and due to a combination of injuries and COVID-related circumstances, he has yet to play a game that counts against his former team with their fans in attendance. That is going to change on Friday when his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Celtics, who will be at 25 percent capacity before increasing to "nearly full capacity" for Game 4.

