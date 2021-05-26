Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving says he hopes return to Boston won't include 'belligerence or racism' from fans

Kyrie Irving has always been a socially conscious individual and when something bothers him, he makes sure to voice his opinion. Throughout this season, Irving has made it abundantly clear that basketball is not the most important thing in his life, and while that may bother some fans, there is no denying that he has every right to feel that way. At the end of the day, human rights are way bigger than sports and if Kyrie wants to dedicate his life to righteous causes, he should be able to do so.