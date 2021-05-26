Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving says he hopes return to Boston won't include 'belligerence or racism' from fans
Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics in free agency in 2019, and due to a combination of injuries and COVID-related circumstances, he has yet to play a game that counts against his former team with their fans in attendance. That is going to change on Friday when his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Celtics, who will be at 25 percent capacity before increasing to "nearly full capacity" for Game 4.www.cbssports.com