Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sanders drops bid to block Biden's Israel arms sale

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVW26_0aBzhLmn00
© Greg Nash

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is dropping his bid to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel, capping off the long-shot Senate effort, an aide confirmed to The Hill.

Sanders will no longer try to force a vote on his resolution after being informed last week that the sale had been approved.

Sanders has also dropped a hold on State Department nominees that he had placed late last week, after speaking with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who discussed steps the administration is "preparing to take to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and across the Palestinian Territories."

Sanders, according to an aide, told Sherman that "returning to the pre-war status quo was insufficient" and that he and other lawmakers were going to "push for greater debate to make sure that US arms sales do not support human rights abuses."

"Secretary Sherman committed to a continuing dialogue on these issues. As a result of this conversation, Senator Sanders has lifted his hold on State Department nominees," the aide added.

Sanders announced late last week that he intended to force a vote on a resolution to block the sale amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

But the effort almost immediately appeared doomed. Sanders was short of the votes needed to get the resolution through the Senate. Under the Arms Export Control Act Sanders needed a simple majority, but faced opposition from Democrats.

There were also questions about if he could force a vote since the congressional view period for the sale closed late last week.

“I think procedurally he may be out of time,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) told reporters shortly after Sanders announced his plan. “But I’m not sure, we’ll see what the parliamentarian has to say.”

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Sherman
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Senator Sanders#Sen Bernie Sanders#Democrats#Hamas#Senate#Arms Sales#I Vt#Sen Robert Menendez#Lawmakers#Debate#Sale#Secretary Sherman#Gaza#State Department Nominees#D N J#Deputy Secretary#Human Rights Abuses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Sanders to hold Budget Committee hearing on Biden’s budget

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, today announced that the committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m., on “The President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal.”. Testifying at the hearing will be Shalanda D. Young, Acting Director of the Office...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration. Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Bernie Sanders' comments on Israel are 'shameful': Thiessen

Bernie Sanders' comments on Israel are 'shameful': Thiessen. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

Progressive US senator Bernie Sanders has once again condemned Israel’s violent actions in Gaza – and called on the Biden administration to re-examine the extent of the US’s support for one of its closest allies.He stuck to that sentiment last week in an essay for The New York Times, writing that while “no-one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defence or to protect its people”, Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism” and that “we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden faces an angry rift in his own party over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(CNN) — So much attention has been focused on the rift in the GOP over former President Donald Trump's antidemocratic lies about the 2020 election. But Democrats have their own brewing disagreement over how the US should react to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, leading Democrats to question President Joe Biden's commitment to human rights and demanding he do more to pressure Israel.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Sanders: We have the right to demand that Israel “respect the human rights of all people, including the Palestinians.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. “What we need now is an even-handed policy which protects the security of Israel...they have a right to live in peace and security without terrorist attacks. But the people in the Palestinian territories also have a right to live in peace and dignity.” Palestinians on a regular basis do not have access to electricity or water -- “this is a territory controlled by Israel.” With the monetary support the U.S. gives to the Israeli government, we should be able to demand they respect basic human rights, as we do other allied countries.