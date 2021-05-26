Cancel
New York City, NY

Police hit protester with vehicle while pursuing driver who hit two other protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oQqC_0aBzhDiz00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) A driver hit two protesters marching across the Brooklyn Bridge on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder Tuesday night, NBC New York reported.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver, but not before a police vehicle struck and injured a third protester while pursuing the man.

The police car kept driving after knocking the protester from his bike.

All three protesters who were hit were injured, but none were hospitalized.

Police claim the driver sped through the crowd after a protester jumped on the hood of his car, though video of the incident has not yet circulated.

Charges are pending against the civilian driver.

This march was part of broader demonstrations across the city to honor the one year anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd, Gothamist reported.

Demonstrators called on politicians to defund the New York City Police Department and fire NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

