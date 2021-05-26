Loki Preview: The God of Mischief & TVA Get Character Key Art Honors
With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki looking to work its six-episode mischief on Wednesdays beginning June 9, the streaming service is giving our four main players some character profile key art poster love. By now, we all know that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief finds himself in the "employ" of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and directly answering to TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and learning to play nice with two more members of the TVA who don't appear to have a ton of time for Loki's nonsense: Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15.bleedingcool.com