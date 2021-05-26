Loki Preview: The God of Mischief & TVA Get Character Key Art Honors

It’s Odin’s Day, which means it’s time for Loki to take the wheel. The very first episode of the eponymous show has dropped, and the word of the day is: Kablooie. We open with a flashback to the time travel heist in Avengers: Endgame. Loki is being removed from the yet-to-be-christened Avengers Tower as Tony-Stark-from-the-future attempts to liberate the Tesseract. When Hulk angrily knocks him aside for being forced to take the stairs, the Space Stone skitters out and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) gleefully nabs it, appearing in Mongolia. He tries to begin his usual grandiose ploy of conquest when several agents appear to capture him. Loki arrives at the TVA—the Temporal Variance Authority—and is continually thwarted as he tries to escape. He is put on trial for being a “variant” to the timeline, which he refuses to plead guilty for. As he’s about to be found guilty and erased from existence, Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) shows up and asks Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to stay the execution and give him some time with the prisoner. She grants his request.