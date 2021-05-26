D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.