Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkk#Ark Innovation Etf#Innovation#Gross Domestic Product#Stock Funds#Stock Investors#Investment Funds#Hedge Funds#Ark Innovation Etf Lrb#Nysearca#D A Davidson Co#Clean Yield Group#Core Wealth Advisors Inc#Rmr Wealth Builders#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Arkk Stock#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $923.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $923,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 326,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Buys 60,822 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Zynga worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Burleson & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 400 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 3.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.23% of Cowen worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Gordon Haskett

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $26.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $32.45 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $280.81

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.88.
Industrybaseballnewssource.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 3,417 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,476,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.50% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $1,228,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.