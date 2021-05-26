D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)
D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.