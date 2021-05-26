Cancel
Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

