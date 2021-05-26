Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.