ARC Resources (ARX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

POW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.86.