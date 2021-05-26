Cancel
ARC Resources (ARX) – Research Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) in the last few weeks:. 5/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – ARC...

www.modernreaders.com
Marketstickerreport.com

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Raymond James

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.89.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,347 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a "Buy" rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy's Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Scotiabank Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

POW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$41.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UiPath's (PATH) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.89.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.'s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries' Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 30th

CCMP stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources' earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.02. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 1,019.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $58.34 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 53,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Lyra Therapeutics' (LYRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LYRA stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.
Medical & Biotechwatchlistnews.com

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) – Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL):. 6/3/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company's subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. "
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company's operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. "
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$34.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Range Resources (RRC) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern upgraded Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $20.00 (from $15.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading RRC to Outperform from Sector Perform based on our updated commodity price forecast (here) and in particular for RRC, its exposure to a more bullish NGL macro. We also see RRC shares trading at an attractive valuation with a marked discount to its peers. The NGL price tailwind could accelerate RRC's debt reduction quicker than investor expectations and allow the company to reach its leverage target by mid-2022, a catalyst for shareholder returns."
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

ATB Capital Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.50

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.44.