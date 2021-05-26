Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 14.5% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd. owned 0.60% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.