Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)
Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.