Over the past year, an extraordinary number of Marbleheaders have adopted dogs and are home caring for them due to the pandemic. Some Marblehead dog owners have also made a habit of routinely using the Old Burial Grounds and Waterside Cemetery as a place to walk and toilet their dogs, on and off-leash. Consequently, there is concern about the toll dogs are taking on our historic burial places and the amount of waste and trash that has been left behind by dog owners.