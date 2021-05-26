GOP lawmakers go after critical race theory in schools. But what is critical race theory?
WASHINGTON (SBG) - Critical race theory has become a culture war issue throughout schools, as Republican state lawmakers introduce legislation around the topic. "It informs people about systemic oppressions and inequalities, because these are realities in our 21st Century times, from racial profiling, stop and frisk policies, knees on backs, knees on necks," said Dr. Jonathan Chism, co-editor of Critical Race Studies Across Disciplines.kmph.com