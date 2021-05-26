Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Cognex were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.