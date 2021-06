NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.