Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)
Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.