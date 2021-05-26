Cancel
Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

By Steven Smith
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

