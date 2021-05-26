Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.