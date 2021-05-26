The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com