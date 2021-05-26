D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 306.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.