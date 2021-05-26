Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Aptiv (APTV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):. 5/19/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. 5/17/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Research Analysts#Aptv#Current Ratings#Market Research#Stock Funds#Financial Analysts#Aptiv Lrb#Aptv#Royal Bank Of Canada#Thestreet#Wells Fargo Company#The Thomson Reuters#Svp Vos Glen W De#Sec#Cva Family Office Llc#Sittner Nelson Llc#Jjj Advisors Inc#Advanced Safety#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities raised shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Demant A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stockstickerreport.com

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LYRA stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Roche’s (RHHBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstickerreport.com

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCDXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $511,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $202.67

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.67.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Target were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.