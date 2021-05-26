Aptiv (APTV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.