Austin, TX

Austin’s Whole Foods roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

By Chantal Rice
Posted by 
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Austin, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.

